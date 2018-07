BJP did in 48 months what was not done in last 48 years: Naqvi

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi reacting on All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen Party (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi's statement on Tuesday. Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development model is not communal but inclusive of all. Adding he said, "We have development in this nation without any discrimination and inequality. What we have done in past 48 months that has not been done in last 48 years." Owaisi on Tuesday lambasted at PM Modi, saying that in last four years his government has done nothing for minorities and Muslims.