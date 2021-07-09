BJP demands fair share for Jammu & Kahsmir; Delimitation to pave way for polls
Delimitation Commission in Jammu And Kashmir: The Delimitation Commission reaches Jammu and Kashmir today and interacted with dozens of leaders and civil society groups to get first-hand information about the exercise of delimitation of constituencies in the Union Territory. The Commission, headed by Justice (Retd) Ranjana Prakash Desai, reached Srinagar on July 6. Leaders of National Conference (NC), People's Conference, Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M), Panthers Party, Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Apni Party and Bahujan Samaj Party, in Srinagar met with. Delegations from BJP, Congress, National Conference and other parties met the commission and demanded a free and fair delimitation process.