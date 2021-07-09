BJP demands fair share for Jammu & Kahsmir; Delimitation to pave way for polls

Swarajya

In the Cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday (7 July), seven more women have found a place in Narendra Modi's Council of Ministers, taking the total number to eleven. Among them, while Shobha Karandlaje is inducted as minister of state in the Ministry of agriculture and farmers welfare, Meenakshi Lekhi is made minister of state in both Ministry of external affairs and Ministry of culture. Shobha Karandlaje is a Lok Sabha MP (BJP) for Udupi, Chikmagalur in Karnataka, serving her second term as MP.