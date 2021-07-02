BJP to Decide Roadmap for UP Polls During July 7 Meeting, JP Nadda May Participate

The Bharatiya Janata Party State Working Committee meeting is proposed on July 7, which is likely to be inaugurated or concluded by the party’s national president JP Nadda or by a central leader. Political resolution will be passed in this meeting. In view of the ongoing Corona pandemic, the meeting will be held virtually. In the meeting of the working committee, a roadmap will be prepared for the 2022 state assembly elections to be held in UP after a few months.

The meeting of the State Working Committee is being held after the visit of National General Secretary Organization BL Santosh and UP in-charge Radha Mohan Singh to Lucknow. There were several rounds of meetings during the stay of BL Santosh and Radha Mohan Singh in Lucknow. After which many expansions were made at organization level including appointment of former IAS AK Sharma as the state vice-president of BJP in Uttar Pradesh, apart from this, new faces have been given a chance in many posts. Archana Mishra and Amit Balmiki have also been made state ministers.

The UP BJP Chief also made some key appointments including Pranshudutt Dwivedi (Farrukhabad) to BJP Yuva Morcha, Rajya Sabha MP Geetashakya (Auraiya) to Mahila Morcha, Kameshwar Singh (Gorakhpur) to Kisan Morcha, Narendra Kashyap, former MP (Ghaziabad) to Backward Classes Front, MP Kaushal Kishor to Scheduled Castes Front, Sanjay Gond (Gorakhpur) at Scheduled Tribe Morcha and Kunwar Basit Ali (Meerut) as State President of Minority Morcha.

Earlier in March, the one-day meeting of the Working Committee meeting was held in Lucknow, in which Defense Minister Rajnath Singh had also participated. This time too, preparations are being made to hold a one-day virtual meeting, in which the working committee will be inaugurated or may be concluded by a central leader.

