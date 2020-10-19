BJP Counts on Polarisation of Hindu Votes, Division of Muslims to Beat Mamata as TMC Responds with Sops

Polarisation of the Hindu vote share with some division in the Muslim votes is the Bharatiya Janata Party’s game plan to take on Mamata Banerjee in the 2021 West Bengal assembly polls.

Already the state BJP, ahead of union home minister Amit Shah's visit to the state, has raised the political temperature with 'Nabanna Chalo Abhijan' ('Let's march to Nabanna', the state secretariat) on October 8, and now to take things forward it has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to greet people virtually during Durga Puja on Shashthi, October 22.

Besides Nabanna Chalo, they have also attempted to corner the Mamata Banerjee government by raising the "turban controversy". In a scuffle during the rally, Balvinder Singh, a security guard of BJP leader Priyanshu Pandey, was purportedly caught with a firearm at GT Road in Howrah. A row erupted when his turban 'accidentally' came off while he was being taken into custody.

Following the incident, there was massive outrage among members of the Sikh community and they demanded an explanation from Mamata Banerjee. "I don’t think the police have done it intentionally. It is true that the police here are working for TMC leaders but it is hard to believe that they have intentionally removed his turban. The BJP is trying to woo the Sikh community through this incident as vote bank politics," Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.

To raise the poll fever across the state, there will be Amit Shah’s public meeting in North Bengal and also at the booth level before Durga Puja. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too is likely to offer virtual greetings to the people on Shashthi.

In the context of Shah's plan of action, a senior BJP leader said, "He will take stock of the situation ahead of the 2021 assembly elections. Apart from his scheduled meetings in North Bengal, the union home minister will also hold meetings in south Bengal."

He said the former BJP national president, Shah, will brief party leaders about the roadmap ahead to oust the Trinamool Congress (TMC). State-centric burning issues will also be discussed by him which will be highlighted during the BJP’s scheduled campaign against the TMC in the state.

In 2016, out of Bengal's 294 assembly seats, Mamata won 211. And in 98 of these, the Muslim vote was decisive.

The BJP has done its calculation well and is eager to make inroads in these 98 assembly seats, which proved crucial for Mamata Banerjee in winning the previous state polls.

Sources said, of these 98 constituencies, BJP vice-president Mukul Roy will suggest candidates for at least 60 (where the Muslim population is about 30 per cent, and in the remaining 38 seats the Muslim population is around 20 per cent) to ensure the party’s win in the upcoming state polls.

Political expert and author Kapil Thakur said, “Caste-based politics was always there in Bengal but it was never highlighted. You look at any matrimonial pages of vernacular dailies in West Bengal and you will find out whether caste factor is there or not among the people here in the state. In politics, too, various castes were utilised for votes in the past. But now it is out in the open as the BJP has made it very clear before the people that it is pro-Hindu. The BJP going all out with the Hindu card has forced Mamata to announce several sops for Hindus in her recent meetings. One of the crucial announcements was allowances to Sanatan priests.”

"If you go deeper, this is a dangerous trend which has been started by the BJP. On the one hand by playing the Hindu card, it managed to ‘hypnotise’ the Hindu community across the country so that it should not raise its voice against the farmer’s bill, NEP, privatisation, messed-up economy and any other contentious issues. This is not a good trend because we all (including Hindus) are going to be affected by poor policies of the present Central government. To pave a smooth passage for their contentious intentions, they shut the mouth of Hindus while playing with their religious sentiments (keeping the Muslim in their subject),” Thakur said.

Presently, as per some internal assessments in the state's ruling party, the TMC is in a comfortable position (ahead of the BJP) at the booth level in 165-170 seats, including the 98 with significant Muslim votes and 70 primarily dominated by Hindus.

