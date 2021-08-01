BJP Counters TMC's 'Khela Hobe' With Marathon to Honour Tokyo Olympic Athletes

In a special tribute to the Athletes who have participated in Tokyo Olympic 2020, West Bengal State BJP leaders and supporters are running 1 km while holding the Indian National flag on red road today.

While Indian Athletes are performing in Tokyo Olympics, West Bengal state BJP leaders have organised a marathon run to boost up the youth of Bengal. On a Sunday morning, BJP will run for a cause, to cheer the athletes who are making the country proud in the International Competition.

BJP submitted a letter to Kolkata Police about the programme beforehand and informed them about it. But Kolkata police did not give them permission amid the Covid situation.

Complications arose when BJP State President Dilip Ghosh challenged saying they will continue the marathon without permission.

Today morning at around 8 AM, as per the programme scheduled, BJP state President of West Bengal Dilip Ghosh, Former BJP state youth president Soumitra Khan, All India Youth General Secretary and MP Raju Bista along with other BJP leaders like Rahul Sinha, Jayprakash Majumder joined the run. They first garlanded the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at Red Road and then started the run.

BJP supporters followed their leaders and finished the scheduled 1 km distance holding National Flag in hand at Maidan Tent where the leaders garlanded the statue of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee without any disruption. They distributed symbolic medals among supporters to celebrate the success of Indian Athletes in Tokyo Olympics.

State president Dilip Ghosh said, “This is a non-political programme. This is solely to cheer up the athletes who have participated in Tokyo Olympics. While TMC is sloganeering “Khela Hobe” but the real game is on in Tokyo.”

“We are thankful that we have not been prevented from organising the marathon, otherwise this would be cleared that the state government is against those Indian Athletes who are making the entire nation proud,” said Soumitra Khan, Former BJP state youth president. Raju Bista, All India BJP Youth General Secretary said, “There is a greater motive to organize such event beyond politics.”

So far India has won one silver in Tokyo Olympic 2020.

