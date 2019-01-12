BJP Council Meet: BJP hasn't been accused of corruption since 2014, says PM Modi

While addressing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers from across the country at the National Convention Meeting at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "It has happened for the first time in the history of the country that a government that came into power with absolute majority hasn't been accused of corruption. We can take pride in the fact that there is no taint on us." "The government before us pushed the country into darkness. It won't be wrong if I say that India lost 10 important years (2004-2014) in scams and corruption", he added.