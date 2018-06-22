BJP converted their black money into white during demonetisation: Congress

While addressing a press conference in national capital, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for changing their black money into white during demonetisation. He said, "Economists accept the fact that demonetisation was the biggest scam in India after independence. But prove of it was not available. In Gujarat, 11 district cooperative banks are being functioned by BJP leaders. Within 5 days, Rs. 3,118 crore was deposited. Among 370 district cooperative banks nationwide, one bank in which Amit Shah was chairman, had Rs, 745 crore was deposited. And in BJP ruled states, Rs. 14, 300 crore was deposited in 5 days in cooperative banks".