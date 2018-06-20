BJP continues protest against killings of party workers in WB

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers continued their protest against the West Bengal Government in the national capital on Wednesday. Scores of BJP workers protested over recent killings of two BJP workers in Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Government. They also raised questions regarding the law and order situation in the state. Targeting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the issues, the unit's members took out a protest march this morning. Currently, CM Mamata Banerjee-led All India Trinamool Congress party's governance is ruling in West Bengal. BJP Member of Parliament, Babul Supriyo also joined the protest march. He said that, "We are doing this entire agitation against the atrocities of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and her police. She doesn't even know how to rule the state, she is actually making a joke of herself. She is just using the entire police force to fulfill her own personal motives. More than 20 lives have been lost in the Panchayat elections in Bengal." He further added, "Thousands of BJP workers have been picked up for false cases. We are going to protest all over India."