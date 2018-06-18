BJP continues protest against killing of party workers in WB

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers continued their protest against the West Bengal Government in the national capital on Tuesday. Scores of BJP workers protested over recent killings of two BJP workers in Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Government. They also raised questions regarding the law and order situation in the state. Targeting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the issues, the unit's members took out a protest march this morning. Currently, CM Mamata Banerjee-led All India Trinamool Congress party's governance is ruling in West Bengal.