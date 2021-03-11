BJP & Congress to Battle in 5 Constituencies for TN Elections 2021

The Indian National Congress (INC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will battle in five constituencies, Colachel, Vilavancode, Coimbatore South, Ooty and Karaikudi.



The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Thursday allotted seats to its alliance partners the Indian National Congress (INC), Communist Party of India (CPI), Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK), Kongunadu Makkal Desai Katchi (KMDK) and a few other parties.



The list of 25 constituencies allotted to the Congress was released by Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President KS Alagiri.

"This alliance has been formed to defeat Modi's divisive politics and corrupt AIADMK. I want everyone to know our alliance is strongly cemented and we are going to work together to definitely win,” said K S Alagiri, state president of Congress.

The 25 constituencies allocated for Congress are Ponneri, Sriperumbadur, Sholingur, Oothangarai, Omalur, Udhagai, Coimbatore South, Karaikudi, Melur, Sivakasi, Srivaikundam, Kulachal, Vilavangodu, Kiliyur, Erode East, Tenkasi, Aranthangi, Virudhachalam, Nanguneri, Kallakurichi, Sriviliputhur (Theni), Udumalaipettai, Tiruvadanai, Mayiladadurai and Velachery.



Congress will also contest from Kanyakumari in the Lok Sabha by-election.

Congress will be contesting from Sriperumbadur, the place where Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assasinated and where a memorial was erected in his memory.



DMK and Congress were earlier at loggerheads as DMK was not willing to give more than 20 seats. The Congress party had alleged they felt ‘disrespected.’

Meanwhile a section of DMK cadre staged a protest in Aranthangi in Pudukottai district on Wednesday objecting to the allotment of the Aranthangi Assembly constituency to the Congress, as part of the seat-sharing arrangement in Secular Progressive Alliance. 55-year-old V Raja, one of the party cadre, had even doused himself with kerosene. The protesting functionaries immediately poured water on him.

Seats Allotted to Other Allies

CPI got Bhavanisagar (reserved), Tiruppur North, Valparai, Sivaganga, Thalli and Thiruduraipandi constituencies.



T Velmurugan’s Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi was allotted Panruti constituency. Velumurugan would contest in the constituency. Manapparai and Papanasam have been allotted to MMK.



Talks with Congress began in the morning and was finalised by late evening as they couldn’t reach a consensus regarding a few seats.



On Wednesday, Vaiko’s MDMK was allotted Sattur, Palladam, Madurai South, Vasudevanallur (Reserved), Madurantakam (Reserved), and Ariyalur constituencies.



The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) has been allotted six seats. It is still unclear how many reserved constituencies the VCK would contest in. The MDMK will contest in six constituencies.



The Indian Union Muslim League was allotted Kadaiyanallur, Vaniyambadi, and Chidambaram constituencies. The party will contest on the independent ‘ladder’ symbol of IUML.

BJP & Congress to Battle in 5 Constituencies for TN Elections 2021NE Delhi Violence: Gaps in Police's Third Conspiracy Charge Sheet