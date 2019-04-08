BJP will give a committed, decisive and strong government to the country: Piyush Goyal

Soon after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released the party manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said, "In this election, the BJP has started its journey with the intention of development and security of this country. For the development of India's poor, farmers and all sections, the party will give a committed, decisive and a strong government to this country. The party will form a government which will fight terrorism, which can take action against infiltrators, which can spend on infrastructure and can provide employment opportunities, double the income of farmers." Further speaking on Congress' remark that 'instead of manifesto BJP should have come out with a 'maafinama', Goyal stated, "Their manifesto doesn't mention as to how to take country towards good governance, how to fight terrorism. It hasn't been able to rise above appeasement and dynasty politics."