BJP will come to power in Puducherry, Telangana, NDA in TN: Kishan Reddy

Chennai Feb 18 (PTI) The BJP will form the next government in Puducherry and Telangana while the NDA will come to power in Tamil Nadu with the mandate of the people who will reject 'family parties,' Union Minister Kishan Reddy said on Thursday.

The BJP is part of the NDA in Tamil Nadu and the combine under the ruling AIADMK's leadership had fought the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Already people across the country have rejected 'family parties' and the people of Tamil Nadu who had rejected the '2G Spectrum scam fame' UPA, will again send the dynasty parties packing home, the Minister, who hails from Telangana, said.

Reddy, union minister of state for Home Affairs and also BJP's election in-charge for poll-bound Tamil Nadu, was making an apparent reference to the DMK, which has been often targeted by its critics for taking forward 'dynasty politics.' 'The people of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir have rejected the Congress that ruled the country for over half-a-century. And even our P Sudhakar Reddy (now election co-incharge of Tamil Nadu) rejected that party and had joined the BJP,' Reddy said while addressing the partys Intellectual Cell members here.

'There is no future in India for family parties, private limited parties and family owned parties. People have rejected them. And I am confident that Tamil Nadu, which rejected the family parties, will again discard them in the coming assembly election,' the minister said.

Elections are likely to be held in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring union territory of Puducherry by April-May.

The BJP has been saying it would capture power in Telangana, where elections are due in 2023.

Fortunately, the country has a good and dynamic leader in Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has made his ministers accountable to the people, Reddy said.

Further, there has been 'not a single scam' in the last six years as Modi was monitoring things on a daily basis, he added.

The Prime Minister took several 'historical, long- standing and necessary decisions' in the interest of the country including tax reforms, especially the GST.

'As minister of state for home affairs, I can proudly say that under the leadership of the prime minister and guidance of (Union Home Minister) Amit Shahji, the ministry took a bold decision to abrogate article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir where for the past 70 years the constitution was not implemented and no major decisions were taken,' he said.

Gen. V K Singh, union minister of state for road transport and highways and Tamil Nadu BJP chief L Murugan also spoke.

Reddy also addressed the Tamil Nadu BJPs State Core Committee along with Singh, BJP national general secretary in-charge of Tamil Nadu C T Ravi and Sudhakar Reddy.

Later, he held a meeting with senior officials from the CRPF at Avadi here and expressed his gratitude for all the work being discharged by them with utmost commitment. PTI JSP SA VS VS