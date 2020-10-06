BJP ‘Collusion’ With LJP: Why Nitish Won’t Go Down Without A Fight

There are only three assertions which can be stated with certainty regarding the election narrative of Bihar.

One, it has unambiguously slipped into unscripted political terrain. Between now and 10 November, when votes would be counted, and possibly even much beyond that, expect the unforeseen.

Two, this is going to be the season of double-dealing.

Parties will profess something and act contrarily. Alliances will formed officially but only to be violated. Hidden liaisons and unstated intentions shall be the norm in this election season.

Three, the market for peddlers of conspiracy theories has suddenly opened up – suddenly every possibility appears plausible. The popular idiom in Hindi – ‘Muh mein ram ram bagal mein chhuri ‘(Ram on the lips, while holding a dagger in hand) – will be true for almost every party, especially the ruling coalition.

Have Creases In Mahagathbandhan Indeed Been Ironed Out?

What a change in barely ten days since the Election Commission of India sounded the bugle for India's first state assembly elections in the post COVID-19 era.

At that time, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) not just appeared settled, but was also the odds-on favourite. The BJP had repeatedly reiterated over several months that it would enter the hustings with Nitish Kumar as its chief ministerial leader, and the alliance appeared to be heading towards cordially reaching an agreement on seat-sharing, among the principal partners – the Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal (U) as well with the minor partner, Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha.

Within opposition ranks, the Mahagathbandhan, despite facing an uphill task, appeared to be a front where creases had been ironed out.

The bandwagon was clearly missing the charismatic Lalu Yadav, but it hoped to benefit from the hint of anti-incumbency against the chief minister and the state government's handling of the rampaging COVID-19 pandemic. Although a major polling agency virtually awarded Bihar to the ruling coalition and rated Nitish Kumar way ahead of his principal rival Tejashwi Yadav, it put out a proviso – the majority of respondents were angry with the government and were keen for a ‘change’. However, an outlier agency, that cannot be dismissed due the promoter's track record, was more definitive about change being possible, and put Tejashwi Yadav ahead of the chief minister in popularity ratings.

BJP’s Tacit Support For The Paswan Scion

The straws in the wind were clearly recognised by the BJP and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), now stewarded by Chirag Paswan.

The BJP’s comprehension of the political reality is certainly the basis for tacit support for the Paswan scion to loft the banner against Nitish Kumar while reiterating support for BJP.

However, the manoeuvre became too evident, for the young LJP leader stated that he had ‘complete faith’ in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and that the “thought with which the prime minister mentioned “double-engine ki sarkaar” – if it is followed correctly – could help implement his vision on the ground.” He added that the state needs a BJP-led government, obviously arguing that Nitish Kumar’s time was up. This obviously angered the JD(U).

It is likely that Paswan Junior overplayed his card, and made the probable tacit BJP support for his move too obvious.

With the BJP not yet in a position to completely walk out of the partnership with JD(U), there will possibly be several more rounds of negotiations because it is Nitish Kumar's turn to call the BJP's bluff.

BJP’s Effort To Find ‘In-House’ Opponent May Well Backfire

Not a leader who would twiddle his thumbs while the BJP ‘colluded’ with the LJP to pull the rug from beneath his feet, the man aiming for his fourth straight term cannot be expected to act like the mythological Abhimanyu who failed to find a way out of the Chakravayuh.

Nitish Kumar certainly has a trick or two up his sleeve and will not go down without a fight. His counter moves were obviously behind the delay in the BJP to announce its list of candidates and formally announce the seat-sharing formula.

