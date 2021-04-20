BJP Chief Nadda Reviews Bengal Campaign Strategy, Focuses on Virtual Events Due to Covid-19 Surge

Payal Mehta
·1-min read

BJP national president JP Nadda on Tuesday held a review meeting with senior party leaders to discuss the campaigning strategy for the last three phases of West Bengal assembly elections amid a surge in number of Covid-19 cases in the poll-bound state.

Those present in the meeting were BJP joint general secretary Shiv Prakash, BJP general secretary Bhupendra Yadav, Bengal co-incharge Amit Malviya and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, among others.

Top sources in the BJP told CNN-News18 that the a part of the campaigning is most likely to be done through digital mediums. In Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rallies which are scheduled to be held on April 23 in Bengal, more than 500 people are not allowed. However, arrangements will be made to make Prime Minister’s speech available for others too in all districts through digital mode.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief Nadda will visit Bengal to campaign for the last phase of polling with all Covid-19 protocols in place. According to party sources, Nadda will be in the state on April 25-26.

All this comes at a time when India is registering over 2 lakh Covid-19 cases daily.

The BJP has also ensured that face masks and hand sanitisers were made available to those attending poll rallies in compliance with the guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry and subsequently enforced by Election Commission of India (ECI). The BJP has sent close to 6 crore masks and sanitizers to poll-bound Bengal.

Campaigning through digital platforms is not new for the BJP as last year during lockdown, Shah and Nadda had held several virtual rallies for Bihar assembly elections.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Latest stories

  • Comedian Rohan Joshi's disgusting Insta post goes viral

    His highly insensitive, crass and disgusting posts in the midst of a deadly pandemic elicited stinging criticism from netizens.

  • 'History Would've been Kinder...': Harsh Vardhan's Point by Point Rebuttal to Manmohan Singh's Letter

    Manmohan Singh on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the covid-19 crisis.

  • Coronavirus: India reports record spike of 2.73 lakh new cases

    India on Monday reported 2.73 lakh new coronavirus infections, marking the biggest single-day spike since the pandemic began. The nationwide tally has now crossed 1.5 crore. Meanwhile, over 1,600 more patients died in the past 24 hours—the deadliest day—bringing the death toll to 1,78,769. At least 15 out of India's 36 states and union territories reported a record rise in infections on the day.

  • How we met: ‘She told her parents she was in love – and all hell broke loose’

    Prakash Shankar and Mythily Rallapalli, both in their early 50s, met at medical school in Bhopal. From different castes, they were forced to run away to get married Mythily Rallapalli and Prakash Shankar met in 1989 and now live and work in Edinburgh. Photograph: Image supplied by Dr Prakash Shankar In 1989, Mythily Rallapalli and Prakash Shankar were both studying medicine at the Gandhi Medical College in Bhopal, but their paths rarely crossed. That year, they went to a national meeting for medical schools. Prakash was there to play badminton and Mythily to display her rangoli art work. “I spotted her cheering me on and later asked if we could go for an ice-cream,” he says. They soon became good friends, and Prakash admits he found excuses to seek her help in the library. “I was the more serious, studious one, he was always out on his motorbike with his friends, making jokes,” she says. By the fourth year of their studies they were inseparable. When they completed the course in 1992, Mythily went back to her home town of Visakhapatnam, many hours away from Bhopal. Prakash, who lived locally, realised how much he would miss her. “I went to the station to say goodbye and felt this huge sense of loss,” he says. The separation made them realise they wanted more than friendship, but they knew it wasn’t going to be easy. In India many conservative families prefer their children to marry within their caste, and this was the case for both their parents. “Mythily comes from a conservative Brahmin sect, whereas I’m from a traditional warrior clan and we have a very different way of life. She told her parents she was in love and all hell broke loose,” says Prakash. “My mum said it was an absolute no,” Mythily remembers. “My father told me that nobody in the family would accept me.” Prakash’s parents were equally unimpressed by the prospect of their marriage. “They worried it would bring shame on the family and make it harder for my sister to marry.” Undeterred, he took the train to Mythily’s home to try to persuade her parents to change their minds. He was unsuccessful, but they did say that she could return to Bhopal to complete her post-grad training a few months later. The couple stayed in touch through letters and secret calls. Despite her family’s promises it soon became clear she wouldn’t be returning. Prakash and Mythily in the Indian Army Medical Corps in 1996. Photograph: Image supplied by Dr Prakash Shankar “They tried leaning on me to consider other matches. I knew I couldn’t marry anyone else and decided to go,” she says. They left their families and met in Mumbai, where Prakash’s friends could help them to get married. “We couldn’t go to Bhopal because that’s the first place her family would look” says Prakash. “She was flying to Mumbai and I took the train. It was stranded before the final destination and I became distraught thinking I would miss her and she’d be vulnerable in this dangerous city.” Luckily he found another way to get to Mumbai and reached her in time. “Seeing her come out of that airport was the most satisfying moment of my life. It was so good to be back together.” They married the next day before revealing their secret to their furious families. “We moved back to Bhopal to get jobs. I lived with my parents and Mythily was offered accommodation by generous seniors from our university.” In 1994 they moved to Delhi to live together and later joined the Indian Army Medical Corps. From 1995 to 2000 they served together in various field locations and had their first son together in 1997. After leaving the army in 2000, Prakash decided to pursue a career in psychiatry in the UK, working briefly in Darlington before settling in Edinburgh. Mythily joined him in 2002 and their second son was born six years later. “It was a huge transition but I’m now happy here, working as a GP, and Prakash is practising as a psychiatrist,” she says. By the time they left for the UK they had reunited with their families and they both developed close bonds with their in-laws. Mythily lost her father to cancer in 2002 and Prakash’s parents died in a road accident a year later, but they still travel to India to visit her mother. “She came to support us during the initial months when our second son was born and loved Edinburgh,” says Mythily. Despite the difficult start to their relationship, neither has a single regret. “Prakash is so loving and committed to what he does,” says Mythily. “I just love his sense of humour.” He describes her as “his rock”. “Her mental strength and resilience give me a sense of purpose.” Want to share your story? Tell us a little about you, your partner and how you got together by filling in the form here.

  • Father 'confessed' to killing minor daughter, says police

    <p>Kochi, Apr 19 (PTI): Police probing the death of a minor girl here said on Monday that her father, arrested from Karnataka on April 18 nearly a month after the incident, had 'confessed' to killing her and then planning to do so himself as he did not want her to be left abandoned after his death.</p>

  • Sputnik V Covid Vaccine to Arrive in India This Month, Production to Start in May: Envoy

    Sputnik V will be the third vaccine to be used in India against Covid-19. In January, DCGI had given the emergency use authorisation for two Covid-19 vaccines- Covaxin and Covishield.

  • 6 States Under Maha Railways Scanner: What Passengers Need to Know

    Maharashtra has declared six states, including Delhi and the NCR region, as places of “sensitive origin”.

  • No Increase in Death Percentage in Second Wave, More Case of Breathlessness This Time: ICMR Head

    The ICMR DG attributed the Covid rise to laxity, Covid inappropriate behaviour and various unidentified mutation.

  • Malda among worst-hit districts as communal polarisation and violence rises in West Bengal

    The number of Muslims slightly outnumber the Hindus in Malda, which has historically been a den of the Congress, largely because of the late Ghani Khan Choudhary

  • Girl, 7, shot dead in horrific incident in McDonald's drive-thru in US

    The child was reportedly shot multiple times as she waited in the drive-thru with her father.

  • TN's daily coronavirus tally crosses 10,000-mark

    <p>(Eds: adds details) Chennai, Apr 18 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Sunday recorded an all time high in daily COVID-19 cases by adding 10,723 more infections, pushing the total caseload to 9.91 lakh.</p>

  • States Should Keep Demand for Oxygen Under Control: Piyush Goyal

    He said the Central government had decided that 6,177 metric tonnes of oxygen will be distributed to states.

  • Yoga sessions for prisoners across Tamil Nadu

    <p>Coimbatore, Apr 19 (PTI) Continuing its ongoing commitment to bring well-being and immunity to prisoners across Tamil Nadu, Isha Foundation on Monday began special online yoga sessions for 10 days.</p>

  • West Bengal polls: Will limit attendees to 500 at election rallies says BJP amid surge in COVID-19 cases

    The BJP's announcement comes on the heels of criticism from Opposition parties like the TMC and Congress, who pointed to the rising COVID-19 cases in the state

  • Here's How to Add a Pinch of Modernity to Traditional Sweets

    Want to give a modern twist to traditional receipes? Here's what you can do.

  • As Cases Surge Exponentially, Delhi Police Ferrying Patients to Hospitals, Arranging Oxygen and Taking Dead to Crematoriums

    Tasks Delhi police are performing now are vastly different from a year ago, when they only had to arrange meals and masks.

  • Covid 2.0: How Do the First and Second Waves in India Compare?

    Data suggests there is no evidence of youngsters being at greater risk in this wave and proportion of deaths in hospitalised patients also has not changed.

  • AFC Champions League: Persepolis Will Be The Toughest Test of My Career, Says FC Goa's Glan Martins

    FC Goa's Glan Martins has received praise for his performances so far in the AFC Champions League but the game against Persepolis will be the hardest feels the mid-fielder.

  • PM Modi's 'Political Call' to Open Vaccination for All and Scale Down Bengal Campaign

    There was a sense in the BJP that the public sentiment seemed to run afoul of vaccination not being available for the younger population amidst a strong second wave.

  • AIM Publishes List of Top 50 Companies in India for Data Scientists To Work For

    <p>Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India Analytics India Magazine (AIM) recently launched “Top 50 Companies in India for Data Scientists To Work For”, which ranks companies based on how well suited their policies are for their employees.</p>