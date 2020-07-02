BJP chief meets Australian High Commissioner to India in Delhi

New Delhi, July 02 (ANI): National President of Bharatiya Janata Party Jagat Prakash Nadda on July 02 met Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell at the party head quarters in the national capital. It was a courtesy meeting between the two dignitaries. Recently, O'Farrell had noted India’s effort to de-escalate the situation with China via talks, and also paid tribute to Indian soldiers killed during the clash in Galwan Valley on June 15-16.