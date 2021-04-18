BJP Chief JP Nadda Launches Drive to Make Each Booth Free of Coronavirus

As the COVID-19 cases continue to rise across India and with several quarters reaching out for help in terms of hospital beds, medicines and food, the Bhartiya Janata Party is all set to launch a second version of ‘Seva hi Sangathan’. On Sunday, the party held a meeting, chaired by BJP’s national president JP Nadda, in this regard. State party presidents and top office bearers, including general secretaries, were present at the meeting.

A special initiative called ‘Mera Booth Corona Mukt (my booth will be corona free)’ has been launched by BJP. A 10-point focus has been given by Nadda to the party leaders to drive this entire series of activities – Setting up of helplines, conducting blood donation camps, making medicines available, making hospital beds available, making food available to those in home isolation and for the kin of those in hospital.

During the video conference, the BJP chief said, “We need to make sure that public representatives are among the public and with due protocol we also need to make sure that there is no breakage in the line of communication from the top right up to the bottom level which is the municipal level. We need to do this on a Mission mode, just the way we did ‘Seva hi Sangathan’ to boost vaccination drive.”

Party leaders have been instructed to form their own helpline, especially those involving doctors for easy access to patients. BJP leaders will coordinate from the district to the booth levels on a regular basis.

BJP state president for Bihar, Dr Sanjay Jaiswal told CNN-News18, “We will be coordinating at the booth level and ensure that there is no difficulty for patients whether it is to provide food for those in home isolation or medicines. We will also have to ensure adequate availability of hospital beds masks, sanitisation. One of the most important task entrusted on us is to ensure that every person in our booth, who is above 45 years of age needs to be vaccinated.”

BJP general secretary CT Ravi said, “We have taken this up on a Mission mode. We will be hitting ground from the word go. The need of the hour is to help everyone possible. We need to make sure that we conduct blood donation drives across the nation and also need to work extensively in coordination with the state administration so that any emergency situation can be easily and immediately dealt with.”

In March this year, the party had launched the initiative of ‘Seva hi Sangathan’ where BJP workers including ministers or MPs or MLAs were entrusted with helping step up the vaccination drive. During one of the meetings of the BJP Parliamentary party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had issued directions that each BJP karyakarta must do whatever he can to make sure that more and more people got vaccinated. The job of the party worker was to take people to the vaccination centres and help them with registration and logistics, whatever was required and also to set up camps and helpdesks to reduce vaccination hesitancy.

The youth wing or Yuva Morcha has already jumped into action and has been helping out people through the length and breath of the country for request of medicines or even hospital beds through a coordinated effort on social media.

