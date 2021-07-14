BJP Chief JP Nadda to Inaugurate UP BJP State Working Committee Meeting on Friday

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be drawing a blueprint for the upcoming 2022 state assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh from next week when party chief JP Nadda will inaugurate the State Working Committee meeting on Friday.

According to the schedule, a meeting of the State Working Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party has been organized under the chairmanship of State President Swatantra Dev Singh on Friday.

State General Secretary JPS Rathore informed that on Friday, all the state office-bearers, state presidents and regional presidents of the fronts would attend the party’s state headquarters by attending the meeting, while the members of the state working committee would sit together in their respective districts and would connect via video conferencing.

Before the meeting of the State Working Committee, on Thursday, a meeting of the state office bearers of the party will be held at the state headquarters of the party, in which the national office bearers of the party, state in-charge, co-in-charge, state office bearers, presidents of fronts and regional presidents will be present.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, national office bearer, state in-charge, co-in-charge, state office-bearers, fronts and regional presidents will attend the organizational meeting to be held on Thursday.

Earlier the meeting of the State Working Committee was proposed on 6th and 7th July but due to the announcement of the date of the block chief election, the working committee was postponed. But now according to the new schedule, this meeting will be held on July 16, after which there will be a district level working committee and after that there will be a meeting of the zonal level working committee.

