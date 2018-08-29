BJP has centralised, Congress has decentralised vision: Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that the opposition parties are united and fighting a battle against Centre's undemocratic actions at the national level. He also took a pot shot at Centre by saying that it has centralized vision and it respects only one ideology. He added that Congress respects all the ideas, cultures and people of the country. "There are two different visions of India, one is a centralised vision and other is decentralised vision. One respects only one ideology, based out of Nagpur and other respects all different ideas, cultures and different people in this country. That fight is on," said Rahul Gandhi.