BJP candidate Sanjeev Balyan alleges fake voting in Muzaffarnagar

Speaking to ANI after casting his vote in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, Union Minister and Muzaffarnagar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Sanjeev Balyan said, "Faces of women in burkhas are not being checked and I allege that fake voting is being done. If not looked into, I will demand a re-poll." The first phase of Lok Sabha elections is underway across the nation. Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases in India. Polling for phase 1 will take place on 91 Assembly constituencies across the nation.