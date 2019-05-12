BJP candidate Bharati Ghosh heckled, her vehicle vandalized in WB's Ghatal

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Ghatal parliamentary constituency Bharati Ghosh was heckled by few women on Sunday. BJP has alleged that All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) is behind this attack. Vehicle in her convoy was also vandalized. Additional security has been deployed in West Bengal keeping in mind frequent poll related violence in mind. Bharati Ghosh is contesting against Bengali actor-turned-lawmaker Deepak (Dev) Adhikari of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Ghatal.