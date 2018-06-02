BJP calls TMC Taliban Congress Party

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shahnawaz Hussain termed Mamata Banerjee-led All India Trinamool Congress Part as Taliban Congress Party after the death of two BJP workers in West Bengal's Purulia. He alleged that Bengal police works like a cadre of TMC. "This isn't Trinamool Congress Party but Taliban Congress Party. TMC is propagating terrorism. If TMC wants to fight, they must do so ideologically", said Hussain. "We will not sit quietly especially after the manner in which BJP people are being targeted. Bengal police works like a cadre of TMC, there is no difference between the two of them", he added.