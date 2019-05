While answering the question of ANI, if Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes back to power, will action be taken against Hafiz Saeed and Dawood Ibrahim in the same manner as Masood Azhar? Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied, "Don't take names of individuals, any threat to nation, be it by people or system, whether it's on land, sky or in space, BJP is bound to protect India and Indians."