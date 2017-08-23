BJP-BJD should join hands: Ramdev

Bhubaneswar, Aug 23 (IANS) Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Wednesday suggested that Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik should join hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the development of the state.

"Being a yoga man, I wish Naveenji and Modiji join hands," Ramdev told media persons here.

Ramdev, who attended a convention by his firm Patanjali in Bhubaneswar, said the expected output in Odisha is yet to be witnessed.

"Odisha is a very potential state, economically, spiritually, socially and politically. But in comparison to its existing strength and potential, the expected output is not seen here."

With Ramdev proposing an alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Biju Janata Dal, senior BJD leader and Agriculture Minister Damodar Rout advised him to quit yoga and join politics.

"Ramdev should quit yoga and do politics from now. That will be good. What proposal can he give? He should know that India is a federal country," said Rout.

"Ramdev should rather tell the Prime Minister to understand the Constitution and extend cooperation to the state government."

--IANS

