BJP believes India can only develop when North, South, East and West all develop: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while interacting with booth level workers from Tamil Nadu, emphasized that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has given special attention to the needs of South India and added that India can only develop when North, South, East and West all develop. He said, "BJP believes in 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. BJP believes that India can only develop when North, South, East and West all develop. BJP government has given special attention to the needs of South India. No central government has done as much for Tamil Nadu as we have. Lives of people are being improved across all sectors."