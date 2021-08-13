BJP Begins Training Workshops for ‘Vistaraks’ to Give Party an Edge in 2022 UP Polls

Lucknow: To retain power in the politically crucial Uttar Pradesh in the 2022 assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is once again relying on its ‘vistaraks’ (expansionists). The selection of vistaraks is currently on across the state and they are being deployed in all the assembly constituencies. Their training is also in the process.

Talking about the role of the vistaraks in the upcoming polls, UP BJP Vice President, Vijay Bahadur Pathak said, “Their will be to activate the lower units, i.e. divisional, sector and booth level units. A vistarak is a full-time member of the BJP who is separate from the party unit. The selection process of vistaraks is going on. All have been selected and will work for the party full time. These vistaraks will establish contact dialogues at sector, booth and divisional level and their role will change from time to time.”

Members from affiliated organisations of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) — such as the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP and Bajrang Dal — who wish to work full time are made vistaraks. These vistaraks don’t report at local level but directly to the state office.

The BJP had appointed election assistants before the 2017 assembly elections as well and it was a brainchild of Amit Shah, the then National President of the party. Later these election assistants were named Vistarak. This time, too, as per the plan, Vistarak will reside permanently in the assembly constituency till the elections are over. The organisation will take the responsibility of their accommodation and food. These will also become the link of communication between the high officials and workers of the party.

Workshop will also be held for their training and as part of it they will be informed about their field and work. The party’s aim is to give preference to the youth, sources told News18. Since the work demands a full-time worker, family-related responsibilities of selected workers will also be kept in mind.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here