No Action Yet On BJP IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya's Hathras Tweet Identifying Victim

On Friday night, BJP’s IT cell head Amit Malviya tweeted a video of the 19-year-old girl Dalit woman from Hathras which showed her face, in an attempt to further the Uttar Pradesh administration’s narrative that she wasn’t raped.

“None of it is to take away from the atrocity of the crime but unfair to colour it and demean the gravity of one heinous crime against another…” Malviya claimed.

Malviya not only “misrepresented” the woman’s words, as Scroll pointed out, his actions also violate the law about disclosing the identity of a rape victim.

Section 228A of the Indian Penal Code says that whoever does so “shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to two years and shall also be liable to fine”.

However, three days later, no action has been taken against Malviya, and his tweet continues to be up. National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma told The Indian Express that “if she is a rape victim, then the incident of tweeting the video is really very unfortunate and is also absolutely illegal.”

“The UP Police had issued a statement saying that she was not a victim of rape. Nevertheless there seems to be some confusion. I will be speaking with Amit Malviya as well as the UP Police personally on the matter,” Sharma added.

She also alleged that not only Malviya, others such as actor Swara Bhasker have also disclosed the woman’s identity, and notices will be sent to everyone “once it’s clear”.

However, Scroll pointed out that the law on not disclosing the identity of the rape victim has nothing to do with the offence being proved and is applicable as soon as legal allegations of sexual assault are made.

The BJP, however, seems to be denying that the woman was raped at all, and claiming that hence, Malviya has not violated the law, which is untrue.

