Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that BJP and its allies have registered victory in UP by-polls, out of the 11 seats they won 8 seats. Yogi also congratulated all the candidates who have won today by-polls in UP. He further said, "PM Modi's 'mantra' of 'Sabka saath sabka vikas' has become the 'mantra' of the politics in India."