BJP Allege Sikh Man’s Turban Removed in WB, Cops Say Unintentional

The arrest of a Sikh man during a protest in Kolkata on Thursday, 8 October, has sparked a social media war, with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders among those accusing West Bengal police of hurting religious sentiments after the Howrah district police allegedly removed his turban.

However, in a tweet on Friday, West Bengal Police responded with the video, saying that the person was carrying firearms and that the turban had fallen off during a scuffle with one of the officers.

“It is never our intention to hurt the sentiments of any community,” the police said, adding that the man was asked to put his turban back before the arrest as well, attaching a photo of the same.

West Bengal Police respects all religions. The officer specifically asked him to put his Pagri back before the arrest. The attached photo has been clicked right before he was escorted to the Police Station. We remain committed to our duty to uphold law and order in the state(2/2) pic.twitter.com/BnTWztfDGW — West Bengal Police (@WBPolice) October 9, 2020

News18 identified the man who was arrested by cops during a clash in Howrah on Thursday as 43-year-old Balwinder Singh, the personal security guard of BJP leader Priyanshu Pandey.

Singh was reportedly held by the police for carrying a loaded pistol during the march to Nabanna, the state secretariat.

The report quoted police as saying that the license of the pistol was limited to Rajouri and was illegal to use in Bengal.

BJP Leaders Lash Out at Police

The controversy caused a furore on social media, into which even cricketer Harbhajan Singh stepped in, tagging Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Twitter and asking her to take a look into the matter.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders collectively lashed out at West Bengal police, condemning Singh’s arrest and the West Bengal police’s action.

“By removing the turban of Balwinder Singh, the West Bengal police have insulted the entire Sikh community. It seems like Mughal rule in Bengal. The insult once again proved that except one community, no other community has the right to live in Bengal with dignity," BJP National Secretary, Arvind Menon said in a tweet.

BJP leader Babul Supriyo said that if the Bengal police had indeed done this, they should received exemplary punishment.

