BJP 41st Foundation Day: PM Modi to Virtually Address Party Karyakartas on April 6

On the occasion of Bharatiya Janata Party’s 41st foundation day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday virtually address BJP Karyakartas (workers) at 10:30 am across the country. Party national president JP Nadda will also speak to the workers.

Amid the ongoing polls in four states and one union territory, the Prime Minister is expected to ask BJP Karyakartas to work harder to ensure party’s victory in the poll-bound assemblies.

Nadda will also ask the BJP Karyakartas to follow the set of guidelines from the party. He will also apprise them about the contributions made by the party’s top leaders and achievements over the years.

To mark the foundation day, various programmes will be organised at the booth level to talk about the rise of the saffron party and impact of the central government schemes on people of the country. Large screens will be set up at BJP state offices and district levels for the Prime Minister’s virtual address on April 6.

There will be a special mention on government’s ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas aur Sabka Vishwas’ initiative and how it impacted the life of all sections of society, including farmers.

Keeping the Covid-19 pandemic in mind, the BJP Karyakartas will be asked to make people aware about nationwide vaccination drive and how important it is to get inoculated.

Senior leaders from the party will also encourage workers to help those in need amid coronavirus crisis and enable India to overcome Covid-19.

The BJP was founded in 1980 by leaders of the erstwhile Jana Sangh, which had merged in 1977 with Janata Party.