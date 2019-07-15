BJD MP Achyuta Samanta welcomes Sprinter Dutee Chand on her arrival in Delhi

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Achyuta Samanta welcomed Sprinter Dutee Chand on her arrival in Delhi on Monday. While speaking to ANI, Dutee said, "I thank everyone who supported me and prayed for me. It was not easy to achieve that kind of medal in the level. I was nervous that time but I had received 2 medals in Asian level and I played 5-6 international matches so that kind of experience boosted me. I am happy that I got the medal." Dutee, has become the fastest woman of India, completed the 100-metre race in 11.32 seconds at the World University Games. The athlete has bagged the 100m gold medal and she is now the first ever Indian to win the award at the Summer Universiade. She has now become the second Indian sprinter to win gold in a global event after Hima Das, who clinched the top spot in 400m in the World Junior Athletics Championships last year.