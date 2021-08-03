BITSAT 2021: Exam begins today; check details and guidelines here

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) in Pilani has started its admission test (BITSAT) 2021 from Tuesday. It will end on 9 August. The national-level entrance test is computer-based and held in different shifts.

The duration of the BITSAT 2021 examination is three hours and has 150 multiple choice questions (MCQ).

Find the BITSAT exam timings below:

Slot 1" 9:00 am to 12:00 pm

Slot 2" 2:00 am to 5:00 pm

The institute has shared a few COVID-19 norms and guidelines, which applicants will need to strictly follow:

On the day of the exam, candidates are requested to maintain social distance from the point of entry in the BITSAT 2021 exam venue till exit.

When appearing for the exam, applicants must bring their own mask, gloves, personal hand sanitizer (50ml), transparent water bottle, a pen with transparent cover, and exam-related documents like (BITSAT admit card 2021, valid photo ID card).

Candidates who show COVID-19 symptoms at the exam venue will not be allowed to enter

Entry of candidates at the exam venue will be done as per the time slot mentioned in the admit card to maintain social distancing.

Before entry into the exam hall, every candidate's temperature will be checked via a Thermal Gun. Only those will be allowed for the exam whose temperature will be within the acceptable limit

On the day of the exam, candidates must bring with them a duly signed BITSAT self-declaration. This needs to be shown to the invigilator or security guard at the entry of the venue

Throughout the exam, candidates will be under CCTV surveillance

Candidates are requested to report at the exam venue as per the time slot informed through SMS on the registered mobile number that will be given one day prior to the exam date.

