BIS Scientist B Recruitment 2021 via GATE score, Salary up to Rs 87,525

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), National Standards Body of India, has announced the recruitment of “Scientist B job for engineering graduates” in the specified disciplines. A total of 28 vacancies have been announced for this recruitment drive. The application window will remain active till June 25.

Those willing to apply for BIS Scientist B recruitment can submit their application online on its official website. Successful applicants will be selected on the basis of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) score.

BIS Scientist B recruitment 2021: Posts-wise vacancies

Instrumentation Engineering – 2

Environmental Engineering – 2

Civil Engineering – 13

Chemistry – 7

Textile Engineering – 4

BIS Scientist B recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational requirement: Candidates must hold a Bachelor degree in the relevant field of Engineering or Technology or equivalent with at least 60 per cent marks in aggregate.

Age limit: The upper age limit must not exceed 30 years as of the closing date of application, that is, June 25, 2021.

Further, it is mandatory to have a valid GATE 2019/ 2020/ 2021 score.

BIS Scientist B Recruitment 2021: Application process

Step 1: Search for BIS official website in any internet browser of your choice

Step 2: Once the homepage is opened, go to the ‘What’s New’ tab and click on the BIS scientist B recruitment 2021 link

Step 3: On the next page, click on the link that reads, ‘Click Here to Apply’

Step 4: Go to the registration tab and complete the process

Step 5: Save the login credentials and complete the BIS application form

Step 6: Make a payment of the BIS application fee, that is, Rs 100 and save the application form for future reference.

No other means/mode of submission of applications will be accepted under any circumstances, the official notice said.

BIS Scientist B recruitment 2021: Selection process

Short-listing of candidates will be done on valid GATE scores and personal interview.

Story continues

BIS Scientist B recruitment 2021: Salary

The selected candidates will get monthly emoluments of Rs 87,525 at the time of joining.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here