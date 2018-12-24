Birthday wishes pour in for Anil Kapoor

Birthday wished poured in for Anil Kapoor from his Bollywood friends, family and co-stars, as the ace actor turns 62 today. The elated 62-year-old, who rung in the special day with his family, was seen cutting a cake with wife Sunita, daughter Rhea Kapoor, and son Harshvardhan Kapoor while Sonam Kapoor was seen participating in celebrations via video call. Taking to their social media, actors Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Juhi Chawla, Anupam Kher, Preity Zinta, Kirron Kher, and others wished Anil health, wealth and happiness. The actor, who has often been praised for ageing backwards, has given major hits like 'Mr India,' 'Nayak,' 'Judaai,' 'Dil Dhadakne Do,' and 'Race', among others. He has also worked in Hollywood movies including 'Slumdog Millionaire' and 'Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol.' The 'Mubarakan' actor shared the first look of his upcoming film 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga', which also stars Sonam, Rajkummar Rao, and Juhi Chawla, as a birthday treat to his fans.