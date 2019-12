The former cricketer, Yuvra Singh turns a year older today. In a career spread across two decades, Yuvraj Singh built a strong reputation for being one of the cleanest strikers of the cricket ball, churning out game-changing performances in the middle order.The Punjab-born player also played a key role in guiding India to the title in 2007 World T20 and 2011 World Cup and will go down as one of best players to have graced the game.