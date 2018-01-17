Birthday special: Wishes galore on Twitter as legendary lyricist Javed Akhtar turns 73 today

On the occasion of legendary lyricist Javed Akhtar's 73rd birthday, social media has been lit up with endearing birthday wishes for the veteran writer and lyricist. Akhtar's fans have been pouring out their love for him with #HappyBirthdayJavedAkhtar, which is trending on the micro-blogging site. In his career spanning over four decades, the legendary lyricist has given us some of the best writings and most beautiful songs of all time. Born in 1945 in Gwalior, he is a recipient of the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and the Sahitya Akademi Awards in Urdu, which is India's second highest literary honour, for his poetry collection 'Lava'. He is also a recipient of 13 Filmfare Awards. Well, we too wish Javed Saab a very Happy Birthday!