Birmingham endorsed as Britain's official bid city for 2022 CWG

London, Sep 29 (IANS) Britain's Culture Secretary Karen Bradley announced on Friday that the government has endorsed Birmingham as its official nomination to host the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The decision comes just three weeks after Britain's second biggest city beat Liverpool to become the preferred choice to host the event, originally earmarked to be staged in Durban, reports Xinhua news agency.

Birmingham's bid team, the British government and Commonwealth Games England are finalising a formal bid submission to be delivered to Commonwealth Games Federation on Saturday, said the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

Secretary of State for DCMS Bradley said: "Birmingham's bid has the backing of the government. And our focus now is to work alongside Birmingham's excellent bid team and Commonwealth Games England to put forward the strongest possible bid to the Commonwealth Games Federation, while ensuring that we get maximum value for money for the taxpayer."

Birmingham's bid uses competition venues in Solihull, Coventry, Sandwell and Leamington Spa as well as training venues across the region, bringing benefits not just to the city, but to the wider West Midlands.

The DCMS added: "If the bid is successful, the government will be the major funder with Birmingham City Council contributing 25 per cent to the cost of the Games."

As Britain's formal nomination, Birmingham now faces competition from Australia, Canada and Malaysia, with the Commonwealth Games Federation making the final decision.

