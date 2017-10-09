Birender Singh to undergo prostate surgery abroad

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) Union Steel Minister Birender Singh, who was discharged from the AIIMS here after undergoing check up for prostate-related problems, is looking to undergo surgery abroad, said sources on Monday.

According to hospital authorities, Singh was initially likely to undergo prostate surgery at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was, however, discharged from the hospital on October 7 after undergoing only biopsy.

"During his stay at the AIIMS, only biopsy and some other detailed tests were performed. The minister has now decided to undergo the surgery somewhere abroad. However, the location has not been fixed yet," sources close to the Steel Minister told IANS.

Sources added that Singh might undergo the surgery either in some hospital in London or Toronto.

The 71-year-old Singh was admitted to the AIIMS on September 29.

