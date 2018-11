Several migratory birds flocked to the Sangam ghat at Prayagraj. These birds travel from Siberia, through Afghanisthan and Central Asia. They travel thousands of kilometres, cross the Himalayan mountains and reach the Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary in India. The Sangam Ghat is a confluence of three rivers- mainly Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati. At the onset of harsh winters, these birds migrate to India, to prevent themselves from the cold winds of Siberia.