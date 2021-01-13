Bird Flu: Sale and Storage of Chicken Banned in Parts of Delhi

The North and South Delhi Municipal corporations on Wednesday, 13 January banned the sale and storage of poultry or processed chicken till further notice, in view of rising cases of bird flu in the national capital.

Owners of restaurants and hotels have been warned of action if egg-based dishes or poultry meat are served to customers.

“Eat only completely cooked eggs and poultry products cooked at 70 degrees Celsius for 30 minutes. Don’t consume half-cooked chicken or half-boiled and half-fried eggs,” an advisory issued by the Delhi government said.

. Read more on India by The Quint.Delhi Schools Allowed To Reopen for Classes 10, 12 From 18 JanuaryBird Flu: Sale and Storage of Chicken Banned in Parts of Delhi . Read more on India by The Quint.