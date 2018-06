New York, June 27 (IANS) The UN has named beer brand Bira 91 as 'Brewery of the Month' and Bira 91 IPA as the 'Beer of the Month'.

This marks the second time the brand is being featured at the members-only North Delegates Lounge, said a statement.

Bira 91's IPA is the first bottled IPA out of India. It will be featured throughout the month of June to delegates, ambassadors and other special guests visiting the private lounge of the UN' global headquarters.

