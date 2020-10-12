Biplab Deb Faces Revolt: Nearly 12 BJP MLAs in Delhi to Complain Against CM; Here's What's Happening in Tripura

Agartala, October 12: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb recently said that the BJP-led government would last 30-35 years if Swami Vivekananda's photo is hanged in 80 percent of houses in the state. Days after he made the claim, Biplab Beb is facing a revolt within his own party - Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). According to reports, a dozen of BJP MLAs have arrived in Delhi complain against Deb to the leadership. Biplab Deb's Comment Against Newspapers Creates Concern Among Scribes.

Former Tripura Health Minister Sudip Roy Barman is leading rebel legislators. Sushanta Choudhury, Asish Saha, Ramprasad Pal, Diba Chandra Hrankhawl, Parimal Deb Barma, DC Rankhwal, Atul Deb Barma and Burb Mohan Tripura are among those who revolted against the Chief Minister. The rebels hope to meet BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda to share their grievances. Biplab Kumar Deb Describes Punjabis And Jats as 'Less Brainy', Apologises (Watch Video).

Why Biplab Deb Facing Revolt?

The rebel BJP legislators allege Biplab Deb is acting like a dictator in the Tripura unit of the party, according to reports. They claim the Biplab Deb-led government is failing to implement promises made by the BJP, leading to discontent among people and giving an opportunity to the Left and Congress for making a comeback in Tripura. The BJP had wrested power from the Left in 2018 which ruled the state for 25 years.

Another reason behind the rebellion is the absence of a general secretary in-charge of Tripura in the BJP and a dedicated health minister in Tripura government amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis. Ram Madhav was the BJP general secretary in-charge of the Northeast. When Nadda formed his own team, Madhav was dropped. No one has been appointed as a replacement.

Can Rebels Cause the Collapse of Biplab Deb-government?

In the 60-member Tripura assembly, the BJP has 36 MLAs. The Biplab Deb-government enjoys the support of 44 MLA, including eight of the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT). The rebel camp reportedly includes 25 MLAs who are unhappy with the Chief Minister. If they resign or withdraw the support, the Biplab Deb government will lose power.