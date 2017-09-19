Biopic on Jhulan Goswami to be made

Kolkata, Sep 19 (IANS) Former Indian women's cricket team captain Jhulan Goswami on Tuesday said a biopic will be made on her with the working title 'Chakdah Express.'

"I have got proposals for a biopic before as well. This is the right time I thought," Goswami told reporters on the sidelines of an event here.

Goswami helped India reach the final of the ICC Women's World Cup earlier this year when the eves lost to England by nine runs. She took three wickets in the summit clash.

The 34-year old, who hails from Chakdah, a city and a municipality in Kalyani subdivision of Nadia district, is the highest wicket-taker in One-day Internationals (ODIs) with 195 scalps in 164 matches.

The biopic is likely to be completed by the time Goswami joins skipper Mithali Raj and the rest of the team take part in the World Twenty20 (T20) tournament in November 2018.

