Bindra steps down as chairman of sports ministry's TOP committee

New Delhi, Dec 22 (IANS) Beijing Olympic Games gold medallist Abhinav Bindra on Friday resigned as the chairman of the sports ministry's Target Olympic Podium (TOP).

In a letter posted on his official Twitter handle, the Indian shooter announced his decision and said he will now focus on private projects and expanding his Abhinav Bindra Targeting Performance Centres across India.

"New years come with exciting new prospects. Will be looking to expand and run @abhinavbindratp centres across the country and make them accessible to our athletes. Will be resigning public posts of Govt Observer shooting and Chairman TOP Scheme Athlete Identification Committee with immediate effect," Bindra tweeted.

"I thank the @IndiaSports for the opportunity provided to serve. I will always remain accessible to any fellow athlete and look forward to what 2018 holds," he added.

Bindra in January was appointed chairman of a re-constituted Target TOP committee, which also includes sprint star P.T. Usha and badminton great Prakash Padukone among others.

--IANS

gau/bg