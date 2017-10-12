BIMSTEC nations conduct field training exercise on flood rescue

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) A joint field training exercise on flood rescue was conducted at the Yamuna Barrage in Wazirabad on Thursday as part of the first Bay of Bengal Initiative For Multi- Sectoral Technical and Economic Corporation (BIMSTEC) Disaster Management Exercise - 2017.

Delegates and rescue teams of all the seven BIMSTEC member nations -- Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bhutan and Nepal-- participated in the exercise.

Considering the huge impact of the flood disaster, the BIMSTEC member countries had offered assistance to India for the flood relief and evacuation of the needy, as per a statement from the Home Ministry.

Yamuna Barrage was simulated into an urban colony, depicting flooded localities and houses with marooned people in order to bring it a feel of real disaster scenario.

"Rescue teams of all BIMSTEC member countries demonstrated their excellent professional skills in successful rescue of stranded flood affected people," said the statement.

The demonstrations also included latest flood rescue gadgets and equipment, relief activities such as providing medical care, distribution of food packets, use of helicopter to demonstrate airborne rescue, use of various improvised rafts made by using local available resources.

Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh will be chief guest at the valedictory session of the exercise on Friday.

