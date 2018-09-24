BIMSTEC should focus on economic integration: Nepal Foreign Minister

Nepal Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali on Monday said that the BIMSTEC summit should be centered more on economic and technical cooperation. Speaking to ANI, Gyawali said "The main priorities of BIMSTEC is to materialise the economic integration in the region. Security is the important factor but we should focus on economic and practical activities. As far as joint military exercise is concerned, we are doing it with almost all nations. Around a dozen joint military exercises have been held with India under the banner of 'Surya Kiran'. Basically, BIMSTEC should focus on economic and technical cooperation. That's why Nepal thought that participation at the observer level will be sufficient."