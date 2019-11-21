BIMSTEC constitutes unique link between South Asia and South-East Asia: MEA

MEA, Secretary (East), Vijay Thakur Singh attended BIMSTEC Coastal Security workshop on November 20 in Delhi. While addressing the event, she said, "Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) constitutes a unique link between South Asia and South-East Asia. India attaches great ismportance to BIMSTEC." "It is a part of our "Neighbourhood First" Policy, and in the spirit of "Act East", we saw that leaders of BIMSTEC countries attended the swearing-in of Prime Minister during his 2nd term on 30 May this year," she further added.