Bimal Gurung Resurfaces in Kolkata After Missing for 3 Years, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha Exits NDA to Form Alliance With TMC For West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021

Kolkata, October 21: Gorkha leader Bimal Gurung, missing since 2017, resurfaced in Kolkata on Wednesday. In an explosive press address, the Gorkhaland movement leader announced his exit from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA alliance. The reason for his departure, said Gurung, was the apathy shown by the ruling regime in addressing the demand for a separate Gorkha province. China Funds Study on Nepal Youth Joining Indian Army's Gorkha Regiment.



Gurung, who heads the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, said he would be forging a coalition with the Trinamool Congress to contest against the BJP in 2021 West Bengal assembly elections.

"Centre didn't meet the commitment they made but Mamata Banerjee fulfilled all promises she made. So, I would like to separate myself from NDA, I would like to break our relation with BJP. In 2021 Bengal election we'll forge an alliance with TMC and give a reply to BJP," Gurung said.

The Gorkha leader further added that his movement for a separate Gorkhaland has not been aborted. In 2024, he would back the political coalition that promises to demarcate the region and form a new state.

"All I want to say is that our demand for Gorkhaland still remains, we will take this cause forward. It is our aim, our vision. In the 2024 election, we will support the party which will take up this cause," he added.

Gurung went absconding in 2017, when the movement for a separate Gorkhaland was at its peak. Following the incidents of violence reported in Darjeeling and neighbouring hilly region, several cases were registered against Gurung. He went missing during the period.

On being asked by reporters whether Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has assured to drop the cases levelled against him, Gurung said he did not bargain for any such assurances before sealing the TMC-GJM alliance.

"I'm neither a criminal nor an anti-national. I'm a political leader. I want a political settlement. I was in Delhi earlier and in Jharkhand for past two months," he added.