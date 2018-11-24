Bilquis Mir adjudged best coach at recently concluded Asian Games

Bilquis Mir, the first water sports coach from the Valley became the only Indian among 20 Asians to get the position as best judge at Asian Games. She just returned from Indonesia. The 32-year-old Bilquis Mir was the only Indian among 20 Asians picked up by the Asian Canoe Federation team for this post. In 2009, she became the first woman participant from India in "MOL ICF Sprint Racing World Cup" in kayaking and canoeing in Hungary. Mir was the coach of the Indian kayaking and canoeing team from 2010 to 2015. She is currently performing her duties as coach cum incharge at water sports centre Nehru Park of Dal lake. Her dream is to see maximum representation of players (paddlers) from the Valley in international tournaments.