The billionaire, Bollywood and the future of Indian soccer

By Alexandra Ulmer and Sudipto Ganguly

MUMBAI (Reuters) - A storm could be brewing in India's top-flight soccer, a glamorous and acrimonious world that encompasses Asia's richest man, the cream of Bollywood and a self-styled former gangster.

Mukesh Ambani, the billionaire tycoon who commands the Reliance Industries corporate empire that owns the Indian Super League, is facing pushback to his family's dominance from some executives in the country's soccer association and clubs.

At stake is the financial future of soccer in a country devoted to cricket. The outcome of the power struggle could also help shape whether India can ever become a world force in the game, realising ex-FIFA president Sepp Blatter's description of being a "sleeping giant" - and, of course, the big dream: whether it can one day play in or even host a World Cup.

Ambani's holding group launched the Indian Super League, an elite competition of newly created teams, in 2014 with the aim of attracting investment and big global names, much like the Indian Premier League has in cricket.

However tensions have been building over who ultimately calls the shots: the Indian soccer association, which technically governs soccer at all levels, or Ambani's group which owns the top league of 10 teams.

It's a rare power split in global soccer, and a recent dispute between Ambani's camp and the association illustrated differing visions over the direction of the Indian game, whose national team is ranked 108th globally.

This year, before the COVID-19 pandemic, a top executive at India's soccer association, Kushal Das, wrote to Martin Bain, the Ambani lieutenant who heads Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), a Reliance holding company that owns the league.

The national coach, employed by the association, has complained that the enlisting of so many foreign recruits in Indian soccer could hold back the development of home-grown players. Das, in a March email exchange seen by Reuters, said the governing body had the right to limit the number of foreign players allowed to compete in the Super League.

The dismissal was swift.

"Contrary to the position in your email, all competition regulations rather need approval from FSDL," Bain responded, according to a copy of the email exchange seen by Reuters.

The football association backed down for this season.

Representatives for Reliance and FSDL did not respond to repeated requests for comment for this article. The soccer association's media director, Nilanjan Datta, declined to comment, but said questions about tensions with FSDL were "baseless".

INDIAN GAME OF TWO HALVES

The player issue is disputed globally; some argue imported veterans stand in the way of domestic talent, while others say they haul up standards and share skills and experience.

But the exchange also reflects a conflict within the Indian game.

FSDL and the Ambani family's supporters says the Super League has raised awareness and money for a disorderly and underinvested sector, and brought in marquee players such as Italy's Alessandro Del Piero and France's Robert Pires.

Ambani's wife Nita, FSDL's chair and the public face of the league, has expressed hope India will qualify for the 2026 World Cup, and one day host the event. And some Super League club owners are committed to what they consider a soccer revolution.

"Indian players are benefiting from the arrival of quality foreigners and coaches," said Mandar Tamhane, CEO of JSW Bengaluru FC. "Football has become a lot more tactical and technical," he added. "The exposure has helped Indian football develop."

But the Ambanis' influence is resented by some club owners in India's traditional football league, the I-League, who say the Super League is sucking attention and investment from the rest of the game and stunting its long-term development.

"This is a hostile takeover if there ever was one. They basically own football," said Ranjit Bajaj, a self-described former gangster who found redemption in soccer, and a prominent figure in the game who took Punjab's I-League side to a national championship in 2018 as its owner. "It's really sad."

The Ambanis did not respond to requests for comment made via Reliance.

