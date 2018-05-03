With Bill Gates, World-Bank to take Aadhaar-approach to other countries

Aadhar has been creating much hype taking into consideration data leak and security. Talking on the same lines, Microsoft founder Bill Gates said, India's Aadhaar technology doesn't pose any privacy issue as it's just a bio-ID verification scheme. Gates also said that countries should adopt that (Aadhaar) approach because the quality of governance has a lot to do with how quickly countries are able to grow their economy and empower their people. Further Gates said Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is to fund the World Bank to take Aadhaar approach to other countries as it's worth emulating,. Infosys founder Nandan Nilekani, considered the chief architect of Aadhaar, was consulting and helping the World Bank on the project. More than a billion people in India have enrolled in Aadhaar, making it the world's largest biometric ID system.